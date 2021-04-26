In the state of Louisiana, many under-age American citizens with undocumented parents are prohibited from partaking in their right to obtain a driver’s license at the age of 16 due to a recent change in the Temporary Instructional Permit requirement from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
This was the reality a young fifteen-year-old named Wilder faced a few weeks back, when he attempted to obtain his Temporary Instructional Permit. Wilder along-side his best friend went to the Office of Motor Vehicles, quite excited to begin the driver’s license process. Unfortunately for Wilder, those hopes came to a quick end, when he was denied the Temporary Instructional Permit due to the fact that his parents are undocumented and lack a Louisiana ID. That day only one of the two teens would be allowed the privilege to pursue and obtain a driver’s license at the age of 16, while the other would be treated as a second-class citizen.
Effective September 4th, 2018 the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles requires any person wishing to obtain their driver’s license to sign and receive the Temporary Instructional Permit (TIP) from the Office of Motor Vehicles in order to take any sort of driving classes. Before this, the TIP was obtained specifically at whichever driving school one chose to take their classes in. Moreover, the purpose of this is to prove to Louisiana based driving schools that the person has had his or her identity verified by the Office of Motor Vehicles and has addressed any sort of medical condition that could prevent a person from driving. It is also important to note that the TIP provides permission to the driving school to conduct the behind-the-wheel training and only allows individuals to drive with a licensed driving instructor, not any licensed driver.
Under-age American Citizens with undocumented parents, such as Wilder, are denied the privilege of obtaining the Temporary Instructional Permit because they do not have a custodial parent or legal guardian with a Louisiana Driver’s License that can sign and be responsible for them in the process, leading them to have to wait until they are 18 in order to obtain their license.
When discussing with Mario Muralles, the owner and instructor of Drive Dat Academy, he states that in order to understand the issue that is occurring with this specific group of American Citizens, it is important to understand that the issue not only stems from the recent change in requirement on the Temporary Instructional Permit. But rather details, that the state of Louisiana is part of a group of states which belongs to the Parent’s Supervised Driving Program. Currently, 46 states and Washington, D.C. have instituted their own versions of a Graduated Driver Licensing Law detailing the steps teens need to take in order to obtain their license and to require parents to supervise and be responsible for teaching their teens how to drive.
In other words, the main issue for underage American citizens with undocumented parents is that they do not have licensed drivers to teach them how to drive nor parents that can be made legally responsible for their children if an issue or accident on the road where to occur. Before, September 4th, 2018 Mario would recommend American citizens aiming to overcome that barrier, to change their legal guardianship to someone with Louisiana documents in order to correctly go through the process. He claims this loophole worked for quite some time yet stated that since the passing of the new requirement, the multiple teens who tried to change their legal guardianship since then were denied the attempt. It is unknown the exact circumstances why these cases were denied.
Since Wilder was denied the opportunity of obtaining a license at 16, his mom describes him as incredibly disappointed and saddened by the experience. At first, he began to look for ways in which he could get someone else to become responsible for him and vouch for him, yet when he was told it all had to be legally changed, it became much of a bigger barrier for him and his family to attain. Which led him to accept the reality that he would have to wait until he was 18 to obtain a license. Wilder beliefs this is an unfair reality because not only was he looking forward to becoming more independent, but he was also in high need of obtaining his license. Due to work, his parents aren’t always readily available to drive him to school or practice when needed, and his is school bus does not go as far as his house. Additionally, the lack of a good public transportation system in Louisiana causes him to either always wait for his parents or to drive around without a license.
Similarly, his mother was quite disappointed, she states that although she and her husband do not have a Louisiana ID or an immigration status, their children are American citizens and should have the right to obtain their license just as anybody else. A driver’s license is not only incredibly important for Wilder, but also of high importance to his parents and all of his family members. Wilder’s mom details this situation not only affects her son but also multiple teens she knows and not having a license not only affects the manner in which they get to school and to practice, but it also prevents them from attaining good jobs around the community. For example, in order to work for Walmart, employees must have a valid ID and driver’s license. For students such as Wilder, this requirement prevents them from obtaining other opportunities which could help set them up for success in the future. Wilder’s mom states “This affects and prevents the community from growing because many people in our community are highly intelligent, entrepreneurs and wish they could do more, but not having a license gets in the way of their dreams.”
Moreover, Mario Muralles states, “the major cause for teenage accidents is not having enough supervised time behind the wheel.” He believes simply turning 18 does not make you an automatic driver, which is why denying American citizens with undocumented parents the right to attain their license at 16 will lead to a great loss of instructional time and opportunity. He states, “society will pay the price, if no change is made soon because eventually these kids will turn 18 and will be out on the roads. ”
In regard to proposed changes Muralles suggest an accessible form or contract where the under-age American citizen with undocumented parents can easily have a willing licensed adult sign on his behalf and be responsible for their driving. Whereas Lawyer Crespo believes that if the main concern is truly the safety of the people, then the doors should be opened for everyone to take the classes and obtain a license regardless of their status. Lawyer Crespo references Maryland as an example of a state under the Parent’s Supervised Driving Program that allows undocumented immigrants to obtain their driver’s license. Currently, sixteen states and the District of Columbia, all part of the Parent’s Supervised Driving Program, have enacted laws allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses if the applicant provides certain documentation such as a foreign birth certificate, passport, or consular card, and evidence of current residency in the state. She believes, if the desire is to protect the lives on the road and diminish accidents in the state of Louisiana, then allowing the undocumented parents of under-age American citizens to obtain their driver’s license solves the issue these kids are facing. Additionally, it allows the state to ensure everyone on the road has passed their driver’s exam and has a valid driver’s license.
“It is more valuable that people know how to drive well, than to not know how to drive at all.” - Lawyer Crespo