Metairie, LA (70001)

Today

Tropical storm conditions possible. A wind driven heavy rain. Low 74F. SSW winds at 50 to 70 mph, decreasing to 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 5 to 8 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. A wind driven heavy rain. Low 74F. SSW winds at 50 to 70 mph, decreasing to 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 5 to 8 inches of rain expected.