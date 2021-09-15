Metaire, LA- A propósito de la tormenta tropical que atraviesa el estado de Texas y que se aproxima a Louisiana, varias parroquias están abriendo lugares para la preparación de sacos de arena para proteger los hogares ya golpeados por el reciente huracán categoria 4 que golpeó el sureste del estado.
y aunque la tormenta Nicholas vendrá con menor fuerza, el Departamento Meteorológico informó que el estado tendrá fuertes lluvias por inundaciones que van desde 5 hasta 20 pies.
Esta es una lista que se va a ir actualizando a medida que se tengan más locaciones.
Parroquia de Lafourche
TFO- 2565 Veterans Blvd, Thibodaux
CFO- 122 Choctaw Road, Thibodaux
BBFO – 104 Myrtle Place, Houma
RFO – 129 Texas St, Raceland
LFO – 6236 Hwy 308, Lockport
GFO – will be set up at the corner of Hwy 1 and W-97th St.
Terrebonne Parish:
No existe información disponible
St. Tammany:
St. Tammany Parish Government Complex - Building C 21410 Koop Drive Mandeville
St. Tammany Parish Public Works Airport Road Barn 34783 Grantham College Road Slidell
St. Tammany Parish Public Works Covington Barn 1305 N. Florida Street Covington
St. Tammany Parish Public Works Keller Barn 63131 Fish Hatchery Road Lacombe
St. Tammany Parish Public Works Fritchie Barn 63119 Highway 1090 Pearl River
St. Bernard Parish:
No existe información disponible
Jefferson Parish:
La parroquia de Jefferson tiene una política que no permite el suministro de sacos de arena. Se pide a las personas que comprueben con los vendedores locales si venden sacos de arena y arena.
Plaquemines Parish:
No existe información disponible
Orleans Parish:
No existe información disponible
Hancock County:
No existe información disponible
Tangipahoa Parish:
8th Ward Fire Department on LA 445, 42382 LA-445, Ponchatoula, LA 70454
8th Ward Fire Station on LA 22 in Bedico, 27475 Highway 22, Ponchatoula, LA 70454
Ponchatoula East Station 4 at the corner of Sandhill Cemetery Road and LA 22,
Ponchatoula West Station 3 on the corner of Morgan Drive and LA 22,
Husser Fire Station on LA 445, 56299 Highway 445, Husser, LA 70442
Natalbany Fire on LA 1064, 48026 Galafora Road Tickfaw, LA 70466
Baptist Fire Station, 44532 S Baptist Rd, Hammond, LA 70403
Wilmer Fire Station, 22115 LA-10, Kentwood, LA 70444
Independence Fire Station, 153 W 7th St, Independence, LA 70443
Loranger Fire Station, and 53096 LA-40, Loranger, LA 70446
Kentwood Volunteer Fire Station on LA 38 East. 14464 La Hwy 38 Kentwood, La 70444
St. John Parish:
No existe información disponible
St. James Parish:
No existe información disponible
St. Charles Parish:
No existe información disponible
Washington Parish:
No existe información disponible