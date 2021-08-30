Debido al fuerte huracán vivido en las últimas horas, miles de calles se encuentran sin paso por fuertes inundaciones o escombros que obstaculizan su paso.
Evite salir de su casa si se encuentra en ella, y evite regresar al estado de Louisiana si decidió evacuar. Las condiciones no están dadas para que vehículos transiten por las calles en estos momentos.
Calles cerradas:
CARROLLTON UNDERPASS
PRESS UNDERPASS
DOWNMAN UNDERPASS
3500 MIMOSA CT
POLAND AVE / N CLAIBORNE AVE
ROBERT E LEE BLVD / WISNER BLVD
10200 CHEF MENTEUR HWY
WOODLAND DR / TULLIS DR
AIRLINE HWY / MONROE ST
BANKS ST / S BROAD ST
SAINT BERNARD AVE / MILTON ST
VESPASIAN BLVD / SHIRLEY DR
CROWDER BLVD / DWYER RD
BULLARD AVE / MORRISON RD
MORRISON RD / PRIMROSE DR
HARRISON AVE / CANAL BLVD
PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD / 18TH ST
WESTBANK EXPY IN / GENERAL DE GAULLE DR
LAKE FOREST BLVD / WRIGHT RD
WRIGHT RD / DWYER RD
S GALVEZ ST / CANAL ST
S CARROLLTON AVE / TULANE AVE
5822 LAFAYE ST
CARROLLTON AIRLINE EXIT / I-10 W
S CLAIBORNE AVE / NASHVILLE AVE
10700 ROGER DR
3904 GENERAL OGDEN ST
3629 LEONIDAS ST
9024 PALM ST
8515 STROELITZ ST
CECIL ST / OLIVE ST
S CARROLLTON AVE / NERON PL
CLEMATIS ST / GLADIOLUS ST
GENERAL DE GAULLE DR / HOLIDAY DR
2600 BLK PRENTISS AVE
8422 PALM ST
KABEL DR / MACARTHUR BLVD
HOLIDAY DR / VIXEN ST
3021 DEERS ST
2400 GENERAL DE GAULLE DR
GENERAL DE GAULLE DR / SHIRLEY DR
6003 MARIGNY ST
3303 MISTLETOE ST
6126 SPAIN ST
3800 N CLAIBORNE AVE
300 S GENOIS ST
934 WILSON DR
4700 BLK MUSIC ST
8820 STROELITZ ST
9426 OLEANDER ST
2700 BLK EAGLE ST
8316 EDINBURGH ST
6000 CHEF MENTEUR HWY
BELLAIRE DR / 16TH ST
TULANE AVE / S CARROLLTON AVE
5900 BLK PRESS DR
CROWDER BLVD / N I-10 SERVICE RD
5700 CROWDER BLVD
Calles cerradas por Escombros:
VESPASIAN BLVD / WESTBEND PKWY
WESTPARK CT / CYPRESS ACRES DR
WASHINGTON AVE / S CLARK ST
LOUISIANA AVE / MAGAZINE ST
1900 FELICITY ST
2500 BLK HOLIDAY DR
MARDI GRAS BLVD / BEHRMAN AVE
100 CARONDELET ST
2300 PRYTANIA ST
1400 BLK L B LANDRY AVE
POYDRAS ST / TCHOUPITOULAS ST
POYDRAS ST / MAGAZINE ST
POYDRAS ST / O'KEEFE AVE
PERDIDO ST / LOYOLA AVE
LOYOLA AVE / POYDRAS ST
ORLEANS AVE / N SAINT PATRICK ST
OLEANDER ST / LIVINGSTON ST
SYCAMORE ST / CAMBRONNE ST
3230 KABEL DR
6535 E HERMES ST
MOBILE ST / AUDUBON ST
2711 MAGNOLIA ST
746 LOUISIANA AVE
17 MARYLAND DR
PALMYRA ST / S BERNADOTTE ST
TOULOUSE ST / DECATUR ST
5800 BLK ARGONNE BLVD
3700 BLK MACARTHUR BLVD
SAINT CHARLES AVE / LEE CIRCLE
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD / S ROBERTSON ST
St. Tammany:
Calles cerrada por inundaciones:
Rigolets Marina off HWY 90 before the bridge - Slidell
Avery Dr off HWY 190 (AKA Short Cut)- Slidell
Treasure Isle Rd off Hwy 433 - Slidell
Harbor View Ct Dock - Slidell
Road closures:
HWY 190 - Powerline down in front of Village Church - Lacombe
HWY 190 @ Fish Hatchery - Lacombe
Lake Rd is blocked by a large tree with power lines down.
Hwy 190 is blocked at that intersection with several power lines down.
Debris on road:
Indian Village Rd. - A tree is in the roadway - Slidell
Richmond Drive - A tree is in the roadway - Slidell
Cedar Ave - A tree is in the roadway - Slidell
Secluded Grove Loop - A tree is in the roadway - Madisonville
Helenbirg Rd - Covington - A tree is in the roadway - Covington
Tangipahoa Parish:
LA 442 @ Woodhaven
Floyd Lavigne @ 22262 Floyd Lavigne Road
LA1065 @ Ferarra Lane
S. Billville Rd @ Colts Rd
I-55 NB @ Tickfaw Exit
N. Thibodeaux
I-55 NB Right Ln @ 1/2 mile South of Independence Exit
S. Range @ 41037 S. Range Road
Club Deluxe Rd
Dillon Lane
Pecan Ridge Drive
Loranger Road
N. Brickyard
LA 442 @ Puls Rd
South Baptist
Yokum Rd @ Sisters Rd
South Hoover Rd North Thibodeaux @ Fletcher Loop Happywoods Rd LA 1045 @ Temple Rd Gayle Road
West Hoffman (Hammond) @ Yellow Water Rd
Arnold Rd North Thibodeaux
West Hoffman Rd
Richard Rd
Rambo Road
Walker Lane
Milton Rd
LA 445 @ Galatas Rd
Crossover Rd
Quick Blvd LA 1046 @ Gulino
West BlackCat Rd
Dunson Places Highway 51 @ Gill Road
Randall Road @ West Kohnke Hill
Road Highway 445 @ South 190 @ Walshley Creek Bridge
Garafola Road @ Sawmill Road
Interstate -12 @ I-12 One Mile After Weigh Station
Highway 22 @ Traino Road
Neal Road Wadesboro Road @ Close to I55
North Baptist Road @ Wardline Road
Yokum Rd @ Yokum Rd South of I-12
Wadesboro Rd Esterbrook Rd @ Esterbrook
Old Covington Hwy Esterbrook Rd @ 2nd street Hickory Dr
I-55 NB RIght Ln @ One Mile South of Kentwood Exit
I-12 Westbound @ At St Tammany Parish Line
LA 22 @ LA 445
St. Bernard Parish: No hay información
Plaquemines Parish: No hay información
Lafourche Parish: No hay información
Terrebonne Parish: No hay información
St. John the Baptist Parish: No hay información
Jefferson Parish:No hay información
Washington Parish: No hay información