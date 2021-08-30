closed

Debido al fuerte huracán vivido en las últimas horas, miles de calles se encuentran sin paso por fuertes inundaciones o escombros que obstaculizan su paso.

Evite salir de su casa si se encuentra en ella, y evite regresar al estado de Louisiana si decidió evacuar. Las condiciones no están dadas para que vehículos transiten por las calles en estos momentos.

Calles cerradas:

CARROLLTON UNDERPASS

PRESS UNDERPASS

DOWNMAN UNDERPASS

3500 MIMOSA CT

POLAND AVE / N CLAIBORNE AVE

ROBERT E LEE BLVD / WISNER BLVD

10200 CHEF MENTEUR HWY

WOODLAND DR / TULLIS DR

AIRLINE HWY / MONROE ST

BANKS ST / S BROAD ST

SAINT BERNARD AVE / MILTON ST

VESPASIAN BLVD / SHIRLEY DR

CROWDER BLVD / DWYER RD

BULLARD AVE / MORRISON RD

MORRISON RD / PRIMROSE DR

HARRISON AVE / CANAL BLVD

PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD / 18TH ST

WESTBANK EXPY IN / GENERAL DE GAULLE DR

LAKE FOREST BLVD / WRIGHT RD

WRIGHT RD / DWYER RD

S GALVEZ ST / CANAL ST

S CARROLLTON AVE / TULANE AVE

5822 LAFAYE ST

CARROLLTON AIRLINE EXIT / I-10 W

S CLAIBORNE AVE / NASHVILLE AVE

10700 ROGER DR

3904 GENERAL OGDEN ST

3629 LEONIDAS ST

9024 PALM ST

8515 STROELITZ ST

CECIL ST / OLIVE ST

S CARROLLTON AVE / NERON PL

CLEMATIS ST / GLADIOLUS ST

GENERAL DE GAULLE DR / HOLIDAY DR

2600 BLK PRENTISS AVE

8422 PALM ST

KABEL DR / MACARTHUR BLVD

HOLIDAY DR / VIXEN ST

3021 DEERS ST

2400 GENERAL DE GAULLE DR

GENERAL DE GAULLE DR / SHIRLEY DR

6003 MARIGNY ST

3303 MISTLETOE ST

6126 SPAIN ST

3800 N CLAIBORNE AVE

300 S GENOIS ST

934 WILSON DR

4700 BLK MUSIC ST

8820 STROELITZ ST

9426 OLEANDER ST

2700 BLK EAGLE ST

8316 EDINBURGH ST

6000 CHEF MENTEUR HWY

BELLAIRE DR / 16TH ST

TULANE AVE / S CARROLLTON AVE

5900 BLK PRESS DR

CROWDER BLVD / N I-10 SERVICE RD

5700 CROWDER BLVD

 

Calles cerradas por Escombros:

VESPASIAN BLVD / WESTBEND PKWY

WESTPARK CT / CYPRESS ACRES DR

WASHINGTON AVE / S CLARK ST

LOUISIANA AVE / MAGAZINE ST

1900 FELICITY ST

2500 BLK HOLIDAY DR

MARDI GRAS BLVD / BEHRMAN AVE

100 CARONDELET ST

2300 PRYTANIA ST

1400 BLK L B LANDRY AVE

POYDRAS ST / TCHOUPITOULAS ST

POYDRAS ST / MAGAZINE ST

POYDRAS ST / O'KEEFE AVE

PERDIDO ST / LOYOLA AVE

LOYOLA AVE / POYDRAS ST

ORLEANS AVE / N SAINT PATRICK ST

OLEANDER ST / LIVINGSTON ST

SYCAMORE ST / CAMBRONNE ST

3230 KABEL DR

6535 E HERMES ST

MOBILE ST / AUDUBON ST

2711 MAGNOLIA ST

746 LOUISIANA AVE

17 MARYLAND DR

PALMYRA ST / S BERNADOTTE ST

TOULOUSE ST / DECATUR ST

5800 BLK ARGONNE BLVD

3700 BLK MACARTHUR BLVD

SAINT CHARLES AVE / LEE CIRCLE

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD / S ROBERTSON ST

St. Tammany:

 

Calles cerrada por inundaciones:

 

Rigolets Marina off HWY 90 before the bridge - Slidell

Avery Dr off HWY 190 (AKA Short Cut)- Slidell

Treasure Isle Rd off Hwy 433 - Slidell

Harbor View Ct Dock - Slidell

Road closures:

 

HWY 190 - Powerline down in front of Village Church - Lacombe

HWY 190 @ Fish Hatchery - Lacombe

Lake Rd is blocked by a large tree with power lines down.

Hwy 190 is blocked at that intersection with several power lines down.

Debris on road:

 

Indian Village Rd. - A tree is in the roadway - Slidell

Richmond Drive - A tree is in the roadway - Slidell

Cedar Ave - A tree is in the roadway - Slidell

Secluded Grove Loop - A tree is in the roadway - Madisonville

Helenbirg Rd - Covington - A tree is in the roadway - Covington

Tangipahoa Parish:

LA 442 @ Woodhaven

Floyd Lavigne @ 22262 Floyd Lavigne Road

LA1065 @ Ferarra Lane

S. Billville Rd @ Colts Rd

I-55 NB @ Tickfaw Exit

N. Thibodeaux

I-55 NB Right Ln @ 1/2 mile South of Independence Exit

S. Range @ 41037 S. Range Road

Club Deluxe Rd

Dillon Lane

Pecan Ridge Drive

Loranger Road

N. Brickyard

LA 442 @ Puls Rd

South Baptist

Yokum Rd @ Sisters Rd

South Hoover Rd North Thibodeaux @ Fletcher Loop Happywoods Rd LA 1045 @ Temple Rd Gayle Road

West Hoffman (Hammond) @ Yellow Water Rd

Arnold Rd North Thibodeaux

West Hoffman Rd

Richard Rd

Rambo Road

Walker Lane

Milton Rd

LA 445 @ Galatas Rd

Crossover Rd

Quick Blvd LA 1046 @ Gulino

West BlackCat Rd

Dunson Places Highway 51 @ Gill Road

Randall Road @ West Kohnke Hill

Road Highway 445 @ South 190 @ Walshley Creek Bridge

Garafola Road @ Sawmill Road

Interstate -12 @ I-12 One Mile After Weigh Station

Highway 22 @ Traino Road

Neal Road Wadesboro Road @ Close to I55

North Baptist Road @ Wardline Road

Yokum Rd @ Yokum Rd South of I-12

Wadesboro Rd Esterbrook Rd @ Esterbrook

Old Covington Hwy Esterbrook Rd @ 2nd street Hickory Dr

I-55 NB RIght Ln @ One Mile South of Kentwood Exit

I-12 Westbound @ At St Tammany Parish Line

LA 22 @ LA 445

St. Bernard Parish: No hay información

Plaquemines Parish: No hay información

Lafourche Parish: No hay información

Terrebonne Parish: No hay información

St. John the Baptist Parish: No hay información

Jefferson Parish:No hay información

Washington Parish: No hay información

