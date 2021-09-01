New Orleans
- Costco -- 3900 Dublin Street
Boutte
- Shell -- 13514 US-90
Covington
- Shell -- 809 Collins Boulevard
- Sam's Club -- 69626 Stirling Boulevard
Harvey
- Shell & Circle K -- 1601 Lapalco Boulevard
- BG Mart -- 2248 Westbank Expressway
- Sam's Club -- 1527 Manhattan Boulevard
- Chevron -- 647 Manhattan Boulevard
Mandeville
- Shell 2963 US-190
Metairie
- Discount Zone -- 2355 Metairie Road
Slidell
- Circle K -- 368 Voters Road
- Shell -- 1833 Old Spanish Trl.
St. James Parish
- Jubilee Hwy 20 - closes at 7 p.m. (cash only)
- Pop-in-Go #11 Hwy 70 in St. James - closes at 6:45 p.m.
- Sunshine Plaza by Sunshine Bridge - opening at 6:45 p.m. and will resume 24 hour schedule.
- Super Stop Hwy 70 in Convent - closes at 7 p.m. (cash only)