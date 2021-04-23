If you visit many of the supermarkets in the southern United States, and walk through their aisles until you reach the canned food, you can feel the vibe of Latino dreams and the work of migrant hands.
Blue Runner is an American company that dates back to 1918, but it was not until 1946 that they settled in the state of Louisiana and more specifically in the city of Gonzales.
They started making sugar cane syrup, but with the arrival of the 50's, the construction of a production building and the recipe of a Mexican woman, Blue Runner began to cook beans.
At first they only produced white beans, then they included red, pinto and black beans. By 1990 they sold the company to the Thomas family, who still own it today.
THE PUERTO RICAN OF BLUE RUNNER
Hispanics, with the passing of time, have been entering spaces where centuries ago it was unthinkable to do so. The story of Luis Ramos is a living example that Latinos can climb higher than their minds can even imagine.
Luis Ramos, a native of Puerto Rico, is now president of manufacturing at Blue Runner, carrying a very important company on his shoulders and a story that can serve as an inspiration to many.
"In 1981 my father lost his job, and since he had a niece living in Gonzales, he came in search of an opportunity, finding a job in the city's prison; a couple of years later the rest of the family came," says Luis with eyes of illusion, who effortlessly recalls those beginnings where he arrived without a definite direction, but willing to walk whatever it took.
"I arrived in the United States on a Friday and on Monday I was already working at Blue Runner," he said, leaving all of us who listened to him with a surprised look on our faces.
It is not in vain that the Puerto Rican has been working for the company for 40 years, which today is experiencing one of its best moments, with an expansion on the horizon and the launch of a new product that will surely appeal to both Hispanic and U.S. families.
Migration marked a before and after in the lives of the Ramos family, who decided to put down roots in these lands with the purpose of working hard and getting ahead.
"I owe the opportunity to the Thomas family, who despite my poor English, saw something special in me and gave me a job loading boxes. Little by little I learned the rest of the areas and they continued to support me so that I could climb the ladder and improve myself, " expressed Ramos.
Today he arrives every day at 5 a.m. to see how the process of cooking, labeling and shipping to the different chains that sell the products is going. In the city of Gonzales, everyone thinks he is the owner because he spends more time there than in his own house, and that is why he laughingly tells us that in his mind the company is called, "LOU RUNNER."
EXPANSION
In the beginning they only produced canned beans, but in 2015 they began producing bagged dry beans.
Now, the new goal as a company is to make pre-cooked frozen products in sizes up to 6 liters; for this, they are working on the building and machinery, with the hope that by the end of this year or early 2022 the product will be in everyone's homes. "This expansion benefits Gonzales and the surrounding parishes because with the new project we will need new hands to come to work and if we continue to grow we will have greater capacity to employ more people," said Ramos, who also emphasizes that this will also contribute to the economy of the city, since with more production they will need to buy more plastic, boxes and ingredients.
"We try to buy everything we need within the state of Louisiana and invest here in our own people, since directly or indirectly that benefits us as a community," he explained.
SE HABLA ESPAÑOL
Blue Runner has 6 Spanish-speaking employees, born in different Latin American countries such as Puerto Rico, Honduras, Dominican Republic and El Salvador.
"In the operations office we have a woman from the Dominican Republic who has been working for Blue Runner for 21 years without stopping. She started with the sealer, then we promoted her to the sales and shipping department, and as she continued to learn we moved her to the main office."
Denia Fernandez, a young Honduran woman who has been working for the company for 6 years, is in charge of verifying that the codes and labels are correct before shipping the product.
"The 'Spicy Red Beans' are my favorite Blue Runner product because I feel that they taste like my homeland even though they are American beans," said Fernandez who also told us that she works a little more than 8 hours a day making sure that everything comes out with the quality that only Blue Runner knows how to give.
We also spoke with Rafaelina, another of the Dominicans working in the company, who confessed that when she arrived at Blue Runner she did not speak any English, but necessity, work and daily life made her learn.
PANDEMIC
Many companies were forced to make massive layoffs during the pandemic because they did not have the capacity to continue paying salaries without production; however, Blue Runner was far from being one of those cases and, on the contrary, assured its employees the continuity of their jobs by continuing with the production of canned goods despite the circumstances that the whole world was going through due to the sudden arrival of Covid-19.
"The boss hired a nurse only to be inside the company to monitor the health of any of us on a permanent basis. She measured our temperature, explained and informed us about the symptoms or how to take care of ourselves to avoid contagions."
The Head of Manufacturing told us that they never had any sick employee, that they continued working 7 days a week and that they are still complying with all the necessary biosecurity norms so that everyone is protected.
This is how Blue Runners cultivates affection among its employees, cooks dreams of a better future and cans family, struggle and work; because Blue Runner is food canned by migrant hands, with a Latin flavor.