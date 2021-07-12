On Thursday, July 15, Jambalaya News Louisiana celebrates 17 years as the Spanish-speaking written and audiovisual media par excellence in the state, with the mission of informing the community and as a vision the Journalism of excellence.
THE FOUNDATIONS
Jambalaya News was born in 2004 as a sports newspaper, being the first of its kind in the city of Jazz and aiming to cover local, amateur and student sports to give a visible place to those who worked for development. of sport within the community.
At the end of 2005, after the impact of Hurricane Katrina, the sport in New Orleans completely disappeared; The soccer fields were the shelters of thousands of workers who came to rebuild the city, so the only news that was generated at that time was related to the tragedy.
This is how we understood that the community needed a newspaper with general news and thanks to that need, 'Jambalaya News Louisiana' emerged, a newspaper that remains standing after 6,209 days, being baptized by readers as "the newspaper of the Latino community.”.
AL DIA
Like any great organization, after 17 years, Jambalaya News continues to reinvent itself and create new projects to continue its effort to keep Latinos living in the state of Louisiana more and better informed.
Al Día is a service that will allow you to receive timely alerts on the most important news, sent directly to your mobile device in Spanish. Al Día SMS also allows subscribers to ask questions about current news and receive human connection and attention to improve access to resources that will help improve the public health and quality of life of our Spanish-speaking community.
YOU'RE INVITED
The “Al Día” launch will be an event open to the press to which government officials, the media, local artists and residents of both Orleans and Jefferson Parish are invited.
After 300 days of hard work, the Jambalaya News team is pleased to invite you to this great presentation event that will take place this next Thursday, July 15, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, at Crystal Events, located at 2716 Indiana Ave. Kenner, LA 70065, the same place where we will be celebrating the 17th anniversary of our Newspaper.
THE PEOPLE'S VOICE
Not everything has been easy during these years, but the love for Journalism, our community and information makes us keep working harder every day to continue giving the best news, writing investigative articles, and producing reports from the place and time of the facts.
Giving back to our Hispanic people part of all the support they have given us during these 17 years has served as motivation for the work that has led to the creation of this new and ambitious project called “AL DÍA”.